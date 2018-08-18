Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,598 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 176,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,282.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,585. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $85.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

