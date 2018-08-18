Bertrandt (BDT) PT Set at €72.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) received a €72.00 ($81.82) target price from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €90.00 ($102.27).

BDT opened at €77.90 ($88.52) on Thursday. Bertrandt has a 1 year low of €67.28 ($76.45) and a 1 year high of €109.60 ($124.55).

Bertrandt Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

