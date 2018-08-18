Bertrandt (BDT) PT Set at €72.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) received a €72.00 ($81.82) target price from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €90.00 ($102.27).

BDT opened at €77.90 ($88.52) on Thursday. Bertrandt has a 1 year low of €67.28 ($76.45) and a 1 year high of €109.60 ($124.55).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

