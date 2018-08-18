Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Uniper (UN01)

Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.18 ($27.47).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €25.30 ($28.75) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €14.14 ($16.07) and a 1-year high of €26.64 ($30.27).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

