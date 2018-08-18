Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

