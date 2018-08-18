Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.86. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,746.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,909,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,265 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,663,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,839 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,596,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 259,348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 557.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,840,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,641,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

