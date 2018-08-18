Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $50.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BECN. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Philip Knisely bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.14 per share, with a total value of $222,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 314,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $12,189,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 332,220 shares of company stock valued at $12,914,005. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 194.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,991 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

