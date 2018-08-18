Beacon Financial Group Sells 685 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Loop Capital raised their target price on Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Visa to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.87.

Visa stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $143.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.