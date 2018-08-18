BB&T Co. (BBT) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter worth $116,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in BB&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in BB&T by 399.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in BB&T during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. Hilliard Lyons raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,662.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

