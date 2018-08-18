BB&T Co. (BBT) Holdings Lifted by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in BB&T were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in BB&T by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 14.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 16.1% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, July 12th. FIG Partners cut shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

