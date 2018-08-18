Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (BVT) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (LON:BVT) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BVT stock opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 82.72 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.86 ($1.13).
Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile
