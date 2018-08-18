Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (BVT) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (LON:BVT) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BVT stock opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 82.72 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.86 ($1.13).

Get Baronsmead Venture Trust alerts:

Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Venture Trust plc, formerly Baronsmead VCT 2 PLC, is a United Kingdom-based externally managed venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term investment returns for private investors, including tax free dividends. The Company invests in a diverse portfolio of the United Kingdom growth businesses, whether unquoted or traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.