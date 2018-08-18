Barnes Group Inc. (B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.84. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $375.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.00 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. ValuEngine downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 107,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $67.58. 375,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $72.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

