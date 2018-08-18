Barings LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Barings LLC lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,827,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $861,012,000 after buying an additional 2,615,864 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 81.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,911,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,964,000 after buying an additional 1,309,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,037,000 after buying an additional 1,188,556 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,279,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,297,000 after buying an additional 759,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 436.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 522,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $32.72 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

