Barings LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $247.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

