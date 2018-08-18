Barings LLC Lowers Holdings in Cable One Inc (CABO)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 95.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 37.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $368,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO opened at $788.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.20. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $597.40 and a 12 month high of $805.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 30.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.60, for a total value of $2,859,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total value of $215,829.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,240.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,444 shares of company stock worth $8,190,210. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $860.00 price objective on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $821.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

