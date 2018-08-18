Barings LLC Has $381,000 Position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,588 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. grew its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 1,229,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after buying an additional 257,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEXEA opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $56.82.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

