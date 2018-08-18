Barclays Begins Coverage on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tallgrass Energy has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Tallgrass Energy had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $193.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.50 million. research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,932,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.