Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €80.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €80.00 ($90.91) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($93.01) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.78 ($89.52).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €65.00 ($73.86) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a one year high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.