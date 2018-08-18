Baozun (BZUN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.68.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 3.87.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 2,531.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

