Baozun (BZUN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.68.
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 3.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 2,531.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.
