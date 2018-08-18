Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 79,124 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $212,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $123,000. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 210.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

