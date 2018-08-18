Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Genesco Inc. (GCO)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Genesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 209,617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,888,000.

GCO opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. CL King downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Genesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.90 to $20.90 in a report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

