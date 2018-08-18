Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.15 Million in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 397,333 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Abraxas Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 178,495 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Abraxas Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AXAS opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.08. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 28.33%. equities analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

