Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.18 Million Holdings in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 6,114.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DCT Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.02 million. research analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCT Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for DCT Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCT Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.