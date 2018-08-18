Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,595 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5,518.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17,126.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $32.72 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

