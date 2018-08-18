Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,301,000 after purchasing an additional 236,788 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 35,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $197.42 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

