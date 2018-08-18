Banco Santander (SAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.85.

SAN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,486,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,106,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,188,000 after buying an additional 3,915,110 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 21,557,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,117,000 after buying an additional 626,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,999,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,799,000 after buying an additional 1,719,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after buying an additional 999,509 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,179,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after buying an additional 631,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

