Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Invests $443,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHE opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.23. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $660.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

