Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Has $701,000 Stake in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) by 203.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC owned 0.10% of Speedway Motorsports worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 153.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 73.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

Shares of TRK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.21 million. Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 4.07%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Speedway Motorsports Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.