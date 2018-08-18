Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $364,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,972. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

