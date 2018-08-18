Bailard Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Boston Partners bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $304,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $270,197,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $147,755,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $133,284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $81,056,000. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $614,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WH stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

