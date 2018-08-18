Bailard Inc. Has $4.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 255.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 150,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

