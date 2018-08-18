Badger Daylighting (BAD) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:BAD opened at C$31.73 on Tuesday. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$22.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Wade Mark Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,570.00. Also, insider Michael James Tunney purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.53 per share, with a total value of C$35,295.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,038 shares of company stock valued at $189,358.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

