B. Riley Reiterates “$18.00” Price Target for Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian Solar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $828.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 130,519 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,391 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

