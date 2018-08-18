AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.20. The stock had a trading volume of 541,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,464. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $152.65 and a 12-month high of $191.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $569.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

