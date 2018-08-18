Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.29) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 365 ($4.66) in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 409.53 ($5.22).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 446.60 ($5.70) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($3.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 445 ($5.68).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

