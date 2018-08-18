Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.29) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 365 ($4.66) in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 409.53 ($5.22).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 446.60 ($5.70) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($3.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 445 ($5.68).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

