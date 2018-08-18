aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at BMO Capital Markets

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.94.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 437,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.03. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 145,761 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

