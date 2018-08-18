Atomera (ATOM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atomera earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.6639770653736 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATOM. ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Atomera in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Atomera stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. 27,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,410. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

