Atkore International Group (ATKR) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atkore International Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7809330096161 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 506,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $498.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.77 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 56.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. equities analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 62,032 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,622,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,389.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 6,959,976 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $138,573,122.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,702,044 shares of company stock valued at $156,240,392 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

