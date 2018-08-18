ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $238,606.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 205,905,762 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

