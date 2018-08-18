AT Bancorp Takes Position in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1,570.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $151,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,735,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,095 shares of company stock worth $2,614,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

