AstraZeneca (AZN) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 6,200 ($79.09) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($73.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,750 ($47.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,965 ($63.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.78) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,000 ($76.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,605.09 ($71.50).

AZN opened at GBX 5,930 ($75.65) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 4,260 ($54.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,520 ($70.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

