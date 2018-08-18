AstraZeneca (AZN) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018 // No Comments

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 6,200 ($79.09) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($73.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,750 ($47.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,965 ($63.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.78) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,000 ($76.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,605.09 ($71.50).

AZN opened at GBX 5,930 ($75.65) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 4,260 ($54.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,520 ($70.42).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply