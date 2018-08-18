Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) VP Sells $355,965.61 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond sold 3,311 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $355,965.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,827.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AZPN opened at $107.73 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $125.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 157,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.