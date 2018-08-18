Ashtead Group (AHT) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note released on Friday.

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.89) to GBX 2,800 ($35.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.34) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.77) to GBX 2,050 ($26.15) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.89) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,378.57 ($30.34).

LON:AHT remained flat at $GBX 2,322 ($29.62) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,476 ($18.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.87).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $5.50.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,389 ($30.48), for a total value of £585,305 ($746,657.74). Also, insider Tanya Fratto purchased 1,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,254 ($28.75) per share, for a total transaction of £22,540 ($28,753.67).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

