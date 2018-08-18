ASGN Inc (ASGN) CFO Edward L. Pierce Sells 25,000 Shares

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,269,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.88. 257,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $878.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ASGN during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ASGN during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ASGN during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

