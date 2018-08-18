Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ascendis Pharma A/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6065916444003 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,089.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

