Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ascena Retail Group to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNA opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ascena Retail Group has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 1,696.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,820,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 303.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

