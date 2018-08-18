Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,107,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,077,000 after acquiring an additional 660,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,597,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,074,661,000 after acquiring an additional 565,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,528,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,067,000 after acquiring an additional 473,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NYSE:D opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.