Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (ES)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 10,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 203,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.