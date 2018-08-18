Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 92,127 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of PPL worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in PPL by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in PPL by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PPL Corp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

