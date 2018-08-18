Argentum (ARG) Trading 48.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $675,873.00 and $2,164.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000138 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 10,030,381 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.