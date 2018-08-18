ArcticCoin (ARC) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. ArcticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArcticCoin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015303 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArcticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArcticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.